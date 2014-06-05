MEXICO CITY, June 5 Mexico's squad for the World Cup finals comprises the following 23 players:

Goalkeepers:

Jesus Corona (Cruz Azul) Age 33; 32 caps. Part of Mexico's 2012 Olympic gold medal-winning team as one of their over-age players, is most likely to be first choice in Brazil. Has overcome disciplinary issues on and off the pitch that kept him out of squad in 2010 and unplayed reserve in Germany in 2006. Has safe hands, excellent reflexes and is good with his feet.

Alfredo Talavera (Toluca) Age 31; 12 caps. Spent half a dozen years as former Mexico keeper Oswaldo Sanchez's understudy at Guadalajara where he was part of their title-winning squad in 2006. His move to Toluca in 2009 helped him consolidate career with a league title in 2010. Made his Mexico debut in 2011 helping them win CONCACAF Gold Cup that year.

Guillermo Ochoa (Ajaccio) Age 28 (13-07-85); 58 caps. Most capped of Mexico's three keepers who was expected to be first choice at 2010 finals before then-coach Javier Aguirre opted for veteran Oscar Perez. Won league title with Mexico City side America in 2005 before moving to France in 2011. Has been linked with move to Olympique Marseille. Strong on his line and good at launching attacks.

Defenders:

Rafael Marquez (Leon). Age 35; 121 caps. Going to fourth finals in a row and second as captain, former Monaco, Barcelona and New York Red Bulls centre-back can also play as holding midfielder. Has enjoyed career revival back home at Leon helping them win this season's Apertura (opening) league title in December. Became the first Mexican to earn a European Champions League winner's medal with Barca in 2008. Has excellent positioning and plays fine through-balls.

Francisco Javier Rodriguez (America). Age 32; 92 caps. Nicknamed "Maza", short for his home town Mazatlan on Mexico's Pacific coast, he uses 1.91m to good effect at centre-back. Began career at Guadalajara and spent five years with PSV Eindhoven then VfB Stuttgart. Returned home in January 2013 and helped America win Clausura (closing) league title last season. Was one of five players in Mexico's 2011 CONCACAF Gold Cup squad to test positive for clenbuterol and withdrawn from the tournament in the U.S.. Later exonerated by FIFA after it was found they had eaten beef contaminated with banned substance.

Diego Reyes (Porto) Age 21; 13 caps. Member of Mexico's Olympic gold medal-winning team at 2012 London Games, joined Porto last year after helping America to last season's Clausura title.

Hector Moreno (Espanyol) Age 26; 51 caps. Veteran of 2010 finals and one of half a dozen European-based Mexico players. Began career at UNAM Pumas and moved to AZ Alkmaar in 2007, the year of his international debut. Joined Espanyol in 2011.

Paul Aguilar (America) Age 28; 27 caps. Overlapping full-back with strong attacking instincts and a good long-range shot, was in squad at 2010 finals. Won league title with Pachuca in 2007 before moving to America in 2011.

Miguel Layun (America) Age 25 (25-06-88); 11 caps. Full-back who became first Mexican to play in Italy's Serie A when he joined Atalanta from Veracruz in 2009. Returned home to join America the following year.

Carlos Salcido (Guadalajara). Age 34; 120 caps. A surprise call-up who will be heading to his third finals despite coach Miguel Herrera, who took charge in October, having said it would be difficult for players not in his previous squads to make it to the tournament. Former PSV Eindhoven, Fulham and UANL Tigres defender who has just signed for Guadalajara, he can also play in central midfield where he shone in Mexico's Olympic soccer gold medal team at the 2012 London Games.

Midfielders:

Andres Guardado (Bayer Leverkusen) Age 27; 101 caps. Fast left-winger and good crosser nicknamed "Principito" (Little Prince). Going to third finals, has played club football in Europe since 2007 at Deportivo La Coruna and Valencia before going to Germany this year on loan at Bayer Leverkusen.

Hector Herrera (Porto) Age 24; 11 caps. Busy central midfielder from border town Tijuana who has been called "Zorrillo" (Skunk) and "Zorro" (Fox). Was voted best player at Toulon youth tournament in 2012 and went on to help Mexico win gold at Olympics in London. Went into Champions League record books for earning two yellow cards and a sending-off in 20 seconds during a match at Zenit St Petersburg last year.

Miguel Ponce (Toluca) Age 25; 3 caps. California-born left-back who began career at Guadalajara, made his international debut at the 2011 Copa America in Argentina and won gold medal with Mexico at the 2012 Olympics before joining Toluca this year.

Jose Juan Vazquez (Leon) Age 26; 2 caps. Tenacious holding midfielder nicknamed "Gallo" (rooster) who helped his home town team Celaya win promotion to Mexico's second division in 2011, then became part of the Leon side that reached the top flight in 2012 and won the Apertura and Clausura championships this term.

Carlos Pena (Leon) Age 24; 12 caps. Holding midfielder nicknamed "Gullit" with long black locks and powerful running reminiscent of the Dutch great. Likes to go forward and score goals. Is the hub of Herrera's team having emerged in the Leon side that won promotion last year and went on to win Apertura championship in first half of this season.

Javier Aquino (Villarreal) Age 24, 19 caps. Another member of the 2012 Olympic gold medal team, he began his career at Cruz Azul and earned a last-minute call up following Luis Montes's injury in the May 31 warm-up against Ecuador.

Isaac Brizuela (Toluca) Age 23; 3 caps. Quick, skilful player good at dribbling past opponents. Progressed to senior Mexico side from the under-23 2012 Olympic gold medal team.

Marco Fabian (Cruz Azul) Age 24; 12 caps. Attacking midfielder groomed at Guadalajara where he played for six seasons, helping them reach South American Libertadores Cup final in 2010 before moving this year to Cruz Azul and winning the CONCACAF Champions League. Overcame a six-month ban for indiscipline to shine in Mexico's 2012 Olympic soccer gold medal side, linking well with Giovani Dos Santos.

Forwards:

Oribe Peralta (Santos Laguna) Age 30; 27 caps. Predator inside the box who also likes to help out in build-up and works hard defending. As an over-age player, he scored both goals in Mexico's 2-1 win over Brazil in 2012 Olympic final. Scored five of Mexico's nine goals in their 9-3 aggregate playoff victory over New Zealand that booked their ticket to Brazil.

Raul Jimenez (America) Age 23; 18 caps. Will always be remembered for spectacular goal he scored with an overhead kick to give Mexico 2-1 home win over Panama in World Cup qualifier in Mexico City in October.

Alan Pulido (UANL Tigres) Age 23; 2 caps. Striker with twice as many goals as caps. Scored a hat-trick on his international debut in a 4-0 win over South Korea in a World Cup warm-up in January and found net again as Mexico fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with United States in April.

Javier Hernandez (Manchester United) Age 26; 59 caps. Comes from family with rich footballing heritage - grandfather and father played for Mexico. Earned nickname "Little Pea" after his father who was known as "Chicharo" for his green eyes. United striker is going to his second finals as Mexico's third highest scorer of all time with 35 goals, after Jared Borgetti (46) and Cuauhtemoc Blanco (39). Has seen limited action for troubled United this season.

Giovani Dos Santos (Villarreal) Age 25; 72 caps. Much-travelled, skilful and diminutive forward born in Monterrey to a Brazilian footballer father. Is a product of Barcelona's famed La Masia academy and Under-17 World Cup winner with Mexico. Has had experience in England for Tottenham Hotspur and Ipswich Town, Galatasaray in Turkey and Racing Santander and Real Mallorca in Spain. Career has been disrupted by injuries but he won Olympic gold in 2012. (Compiled by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by Mike Collett and Ken Ferris)