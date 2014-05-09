Soccer-Genoa president Preziosi confirms he will sell the club
MILAN, March 17 Genoa president Enrico Preziosi has confirmed he will sell the struggling Serie A club and has asked anyone who can "match what we have achieved" to step forward.
(Corrects name of Brizuela's team)
MEXICO CITY May 9 Mexico coach Miguel Herrera named the following 23-man squad on Friday for next month's World Cup in Brazil:
Goalkeepers: Jesus Corona (Cruz Azul), Alfredo Talavera (Toluca), Guillermo Ochoa (Ajaccio)
Defenders: Andres Guardado (Bayer Leverkusen), Paul Aguilar, Francisco Rodriguez, Miguel Layun (all America), Hector Moreno (Espanyol), Rafael Marquez (Leon), Diego Reyes (Porto), Carlos Salcido (UANL Tigres)
Midfielders: Hector Herrera (Porto), Jose Juan Vazquez, Carlos Pena, Luis Montes (all Leon), Juan Carlos Medina (America), Isaac Brizuela (Toluca), Marco Fabian (Cruz Azul)
Forwards: Oribe Peralta (Santos Laguna), Javier Hernandez (Manchester United), Raul Jimenez (America), Giovani Dos Santos (Villarreal), Alan Pulido (UANL Tigres) (Reporting by Carlos Calvo,; writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires, editing by Tony Jimenez)
MILAN, March 17 Genoa president Enrico Preziosi has confirmed he will sell the struggling Serie A club and has asked anyone who can "match what we have achieved" to step forward.
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Greek championship matches on Friday Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Veria v Kerkyra (1300) Larissa v Panetolikos (1515) Atromitos v AEK (1730) Sunday, March 19 (GMT) PAOK Salonika v Panionios (1300) Asteras Tripolis v PAS Giannina (1515) Xanthi v Levadiakos (1515) Panathinaikos v Olympiakos Piraeus (1730) Monday, March 20 (GMT) Platanias
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Bundesliga matches on Friday Friday, March 17 (GMT) Borussia Dortmund v FC Ingolstadt 04 (1930) Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Cologne v Hertha Berlin (1430) FC Augsburg v Freiburg (1430) Hoffenheim v Bayer Leverkusen (1430) VfL Wolfsburg v SV Darmstadt 98 (1430) Werder Bremen v RB Leipzig (1430) Eintracht Frankfurt v Hamburg SV (1730)