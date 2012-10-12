Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
(Adds teams)
Oct 12 Moldova 0 Ukraine 0 - World Cup qualifying Group H result.
In Chisinau
Teams:
Moldova: 1-Stanislav Namasco, 3-Victor Golovatenco, 4-Alexandru Onica, 5-Petru Racu, 6-Alexandru Epureanu, 7-Serghei Covalciuc (19-Alexandr Pascenco 61), 8-Alexandru Gatcan, 9-Igor Picusciac (15-Anatolie Doros 84), 13-Simion Bulgaru, 16-Alexandr Suvorov (10-Gheorghi Ovseannicov 79), 20-Alexandru Dedov
Ukraine: 12-Andriy Pyatov; 9-Oleh Gusyev (22-Marco Devic 79), 3-Evhen Khacheridi, 2-Evhen Selin, 11-Andriy Yarmolenko, 4-Anatoly Tymoshchuk, 14-Ruslan Rotan, 6-Denys Garmash (16-Evhen Seleznyov 60), 8-Roman Zozulia (20-Artem Milevsky 74), 17-Taras Mykhalyk, 21-Bohdan Butko
Referee: Clement Turpin (France) (Editing by Tom Pilcher)
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.