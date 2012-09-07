UPDATE 1-Soccer-Form not reputation the key for England's Southgate
* Believes soccer team needs to replicate rugby team's mindset (Writes through with new quotes)
(Adds teams)
Sept 7 Moldova 0 England 5 - World Cup qualifier Group H result:
In Chisinau
Scorers: Frank Lampard 3pen, 29, Jermain Defoe 32, James Milner 74, Leighton Baines 83
Halftime: 0-3
Referee: Paulus van Boekel (Netherlands)
Teams:
Moldova: 1-Stanislav Namasco; 2-Igor Armas, 3-Victor Golovatenco, 4-Alexandru Onica, 6-Alexandru Epureanu; 7-Serghei Covalciuc, 8-Alexandru Gatcan, 9-Igor Picusciac (17-Eugeniu Sidorenco 76), 13-Simion Bulgaru; 16-Alexandr Suvorov (20-Alexandru Dedov 45+1), 18-Arthur Patras
England: 1-Joe Hart; 2-Glen Johnson, 5-Joleon Lescott, 6-John Terry, 3-Leighton Baines; 4-Steven Gerrard (16-Michael Carrick 46), 7-James Milner, 8-Frank Lampard, 11-Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (18-Theo Walcott 58); 9-Jermain Defoe (20-Danny Welbeck 68), 10-Tom Cleverley (Edited by Tom Pilcher)
* Believes soccer team needs to replicate rugby team's mindset (Writes through with new quotes)
Feb 15 West Bromwich Albion cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal in the Premier League as they push for a possible European spot, defender Johnny Evans has said.
Feb 15 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has heaped praise on team mate Anthony Martial for the professional and mature manner in which the forward has responded to recent criticism from manager Jose Mourinho.