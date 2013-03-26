PODGORICA, March 26 A spirited second-half comeback from Montenegro earned them a 1-1 draw with England to keep the tiny Balkan country in charge of World Cup qualifying Group H on Tuesday.

Wayne Rooney's sixth-minute header gave England a deserved lead and they could have been further in front as Montenegro failed to fire before halftime.

However, the tables were turned after the break with the home side, roared on by their raucous fans, laying siege to England's goal before substitute Dejan Damjanovic poked home a 77th-minute equaliser after a goalmouth scramble.

It was the third draw between the two countries after both matches in Euro 2012 qualifying ended all square.

Montenegro stayed top with 14 points from six games, two more than Roy Hodgson's England who they must still face at Wembley.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman)