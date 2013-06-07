(Adds quotes, details)

By Petar Komnenic

PODGORICA, June 7 Ukraine blew World Cup qualifying Group H wide open with a stunning 4-0 away victory over table-topping Montenegro on Friday that saw three players sent off as the hosts finished with nine men.

The win revives Ukraine's hopes of reaching next year's finals in Brazil and leaves second-placed England within two points of top spot with a game in hand. Ukraine are now third, just one point behind England.

"Now we won't know anything until the end," said Montenegro coach Branko Brnovic. "We have a team that can bounce back. This was our worst game."

Ukraine triumphed with second-half goals from Denys Garmash, Yevhen Konoplyanka, Artem Fedetskiy and substitute Roman Bezus, having been reduced to 10 men just before halftime.

Roman Zozulja was shown a straight red card for elbowing Montenegro's Vladimir Bozovic off the ball but Ukraine still took the lead through Garmash after 52 minutes when the midfielder turned in a parried shot low off the left post.

Montenegro then had Vladimir Volkov shown a second yellow card after 66 minutes and Konoplyanka added a second goal for Ukraine 11 minutes later, firing home from the edge of the area after a twisting run down the right flank by Andriy Yarmalenko.

NINE MEN

Montenegro were reduced to nine men when Savo Pavicevic was dismissed by German referee Manuel Graefe in the 79th minute and Ukraine capitalised on their numerical advantage.

Fedetskiy scored in the 85th and substitute Bezus produced a fine individual goal in added time, running at the Montenegrin defence before clipping the ball over keeper Mladen Bozovic.

Montenegro striker Mirko Vucinic produced the home side's best chances, hitting the woodwork in the first half and twice testing goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov with long-range efforts.

Montenegro coach Brnovic rued not substituting Volkov before his second yellow card, saying: "This was one of those games. Whoever scores first goes on to win."

Montenegro stay on 14 points from seven games ahead of England with 12 from six, while Ukraine are on 11 points from six, two points above Poland who drew 1-1 away to Moldova.

"It was difficult going into the break a man down," said Ukraine coach Mikhail Fomenko. "At the break we were able to change the tactics and get the result. I can't say Montenegro played badly, they just played as they could."

"Now we're one point behind England, but we have to make up for lost points." (Reporting by Petar Komnenic; Editing by Matt Robinson and Ken Ferris)