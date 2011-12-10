Dec 10 Mexican side Monterrey have the
fire-power to be the first Central American team to reach the
Club World Cup final, captain Luis Perez said on Saturday.
"It's true no team (from CONCACAF) has ever reached the
final," he told reporters in Toyoya on the eve of Monterrey's
quarter-final against Japanese champions Kashiwa Reysol.
"We are highly motivated and focused on making it to the
final. We know it will be extremely difficult to win two games
to get there but we have the ability to do it."
Beating J-League winners Kashiwa on Sunday is one thing --
overcoming South American Libertadores Cup holders Santos, and
containing their prolific striker Neymar, quite another.
However, Perez has experienced surprise results at the
tournament, being part of the Necaxa side who beat Real Madrid
to win the third-place playoff in Brazil in 2000.
"Before we think about Santos we have to be careful about
Kashiwa," said Perez. "We play a good possession game and defend
well so we will look to use this to our advantage."
Reysol warmed up with an easy 2-0 win over New Zealand
amateurs Auckland City in the opening game of the seven-team
competition, a match watched by a sparse crowd of 18,000.
European and Spanish champions Barcelona join the fray,
along with Santos, at the semi-final stage after a crunch visit
to Real Madrid this weekend.
African champions Esperance of Tunisia meet Qatar's Al Sadd
in Sunday's other quarter-final. The tournament final is on Dec.
18 in Yokohama.
"Kashiwa are a very organised and disciplined team,"
Monterrey coach Victor Vucetich said. "We expect a very tough
game."
Reysol have suffered an injury scare with right-back Hiroki
Sakai in danger of missing the game after straining knee
ligaments against Auckland.
Kashiwa's Brazilian coach Nelsinho is one upset win away
from facing Santos, the club he was sacked as manager from in
2005 after a 7-1 hammering by Corinthians.
"Monterrey are CONCACAF champions so they're a quality
side," he said. "We need to concentrate on beating Monterrey.
Then we can talk about Santos."
