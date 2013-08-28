BERNE Aug 28 A Morocco player failed a doping test following the World Cup qualifier against Tanzania in June and has been provisionally suspended for 30 days, FIFA said on Wednesday.

FIFA did not name the player or the substance, saying only that disciplinary proceedings had been opened for an "adverse analytical finding".

The player has been given until Sept. 4 to indicate whether he wishes to have a hearing, FIFA said.

Morocco, who won the match 2-1 in Marrakech on June 8, are second in African zone Group C, five points behind Ivory Coast who have already won the group with one match to play.

Peru midfielder Joel Sanchez was banned for two years by FIFA after failing a doping test in the World Cup qualifier away to Bolivia last October.

An unnamed Jamaica player was provisionally banned for 30 days last month for failing a test following the qualifier against Honduras. (Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ed Osmond

