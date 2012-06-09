MARRAKECH, Morocco, June 9 Morocco substitute
Hamza Abdourazzouk scored a dramatic equaliser one minute from
time to earn a 2-2 draw with top-ranked Ivory Coast in a World
Cup African qualifier on Saturday.
A delicate chip from Salomon Kalou and a stooping header by
Kolo Toure had looked set to ensure a second victory for the
Ivorians in Group C.
Kalou chipped the Ivorians into an eighth-minute lead,
outsprinting the defence to get on the end of a fine through
ball from Siaka Tiene.
Captain Houcine Kharja equalised for Morocco from the
penalty spot but Toure put the visitors back in front with a
close-range header on the hour.
It was the Manchester City defender's fourth goal for his
country on his 98th appearance for the Elephants.
Talismanic captain Didier Drogba, who scored last week when
the Ivorians launched their campaign with a 2-0 home win over
Tanzania, was a towering presence in attack before being taken
off with six minutes left.
Abdourazzouk then grabbed the equaliser with a powerful
header, much to the relief of Morocco's Belgian coach Eric
Gerets.
