RIO de JANEIRO, June 24 Memphis Depay has scored twice for the Netherlands in two World Cup games but said on Tuesday he deserved to be well down the team's pecking order.

The 20-year-old came on to score the winner against Australia and the second for the Dutch against Chile in their last two Group B matches to stake a claim for a bigger role at the tournament in Brazil.

But he says he is just happy with every minute he gets to play - just over an hour so far.

"But I must be realistic. With incredible players like (Arjen) Robben and (Robin) van Persie, it is logical that I sit on the bench. If you see what Robben can do with dribbling the ball, it's unbelievable. I can hardly believe me eyes.

"But I'm having a great time. Twice I have had a chance to play and it's gone really well. The other players are making me a lot wiser," he told a press conference after training on Tuesday.

The Dutch finished Group B top of the standings after three successive wins - sweeping world champions Spain out of the tournament - and now meet Mexico in Fortaleza on Sunday in the knockout round. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Nigel Hunt)