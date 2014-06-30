SALVADOR, Brazil, June 30 Netherlands striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar finally got a starring role at the World Cup and took full advantage to find his celebratory kung-fu kick plastered all over his country's press on Monday.

The substitute striker described the feeling of scoring as "the best drug there is" and showed his joy in exuberant fashion - sprinting off to kung-fu kick the corner flag after firing the winning penalty to overcome Mexico in the last 16 as the Dutch advanced to the quarter-finals.

It was also something of a relief to get to play for 'King Klaas', as the Dutch media were heralding him after the 2-1 win on Sunday at Fortaleza's Castelao arena.

He also provided the assist for Wesley Sneijder's 88th minute equaliser.

"It was difficult for me to sit on the bench and watch others going onto play. You can't do much more than wait and work towards such moments. Then it's extra sweet when you give an assist and score the winning goal," he said.

"As the ball hits the net, you get an enormous adrenaline rush. The best drug there is. We are now one round further along and it could become a really good tournament."

Four years ago in South Africa, Huntelaar was in a similar situation as the Dutch went all the way to the final. He made four appearances as a substitute but was bitterly disappointed not to come on in the final against Spain.

But with a goal tally of 35 in 63 international appearances, he has a formidable pedigree.

"From 2006 I've been working to be an important part of the Dutch team. I waited all tournament for my moment. You never know when it is going to come. These are the sort of things you dream of as boy. That it has been realised, is fantastic," added the 30-year-old.

But he admitted he might have missed his chance. "Just before I came on I went back to the change room. I had drunk too much water. When I came back they were calling me, I was late."

Huntelear was brought on for captain Robin van Persie in a desperate switch of tactics as the Netherlands, then trailing and heading out of the World Cup, banged balls forwards in a bid to break down the Mexico defence.

Minutes later he was taking the decisive penalty.

"Arjen Robben had the ball and he said to me 'do you want to take it?' Next thing I had the ball. I missed my last penalty (for Schalke against Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga in March) so I was feeling the pressure. But I also felt sure and I wasn't nervous. I've had moments of doubt before when taking a penalty but this time no." (Editing by Justin Palmer)