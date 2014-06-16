SALVADOR, Brazil, June 16 The Netherlands squad still have their feet firmly on the ground after their 5-1 rout of holders Spain and if not, vice captain Arjen Robben says he will bring any errant player swiftly back down to earth.

"If I look at the younger players in the squad then I believe there are none of them walking around with their heads in the clouds," Robben said of the atmosphere in the Dutch camp following Friday's thrilling triumph over the world champions in their opening game in Salvador.

"It is the role of an experienced player to watch for this. I have seen it before so I know that it can happen," he added in an interview with Dutch media before the squad's Monday departure for their next World Cup Group B game against Australia in Porto Alegre on Wednesday.

Robben said the Dutch need look no further back than the European Championship of 2008, co-hosted in Austria and Switzerland, where they beat then world champions Italy 3-0 and 2006 World Cup finalists France 4-1 to top their group.

"After that, it all went awry against Russia. That's a lesson we have to keep in mind."

The Dutch went out at the quarter-final stage in extra time as the Russians upset them 3-1.