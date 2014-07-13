July 13 Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal is in no mood to take a break after leading his country to third place at the World Cup on Saturday, starting work with new employers Manchester United on Wednesday, he told Dutch NOS television.

Van Gaal is scheduled to return home with the Dutch squad on Sunday after their 3-0 win over Brazil in the third place playoff match in Brasilia and will embark on his next venture after taking just two days off.

"That is no problem for me, I don't need a holiday. It's great to have such an exciting challenge," he said. "To work daily with young people is something that I don't need time off to rest for.

"I'm looking forward to it. I've only met two people from the daily management at the club - the chief scout and the chief executive officer. And I've met two of the owners. It's time that I get to know more people at the club."

Van Gaal will spend two days at Manchester United's training complex before flying to Los Angeles with the team on Friday.

Manchester United have four friendly matches in the U.S. and a possible fifth if they reach the final of an eight club tournament in Miami on Aug. 4.

In May, Van Gaal signed a three-year deal as successor to David Moyes after the Scot parted company with the club less than 10 months into his tenure. Manchester United finished seventh in the Premier League and failed to qualify for Europe. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by John O'Brien)