ZEIST, Netherlands Oct 5 Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal named midfielders Rafael van der Vaart and Ibrahim Afellay on Friday in his 20-men squad for World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Romania.

Van Gaal, who also recalled Nigel de Jong, said the changes were due to the selection of Jordy Clasie, Adam Maher and Luuk de Jong who have been included in the Dutch Under-23 squad.

The Under-23 side will play a double header against Slovakia on Oct. 11 and 15 for a place at the European championship finals next year in Israel.

"Qualification for the Under-23 finals is important for the development of our players and that's why those three are not in my squad for the Andorra match," Van Gaal told reporters.

"Clasie, for example, would have played for sure against Andorra as he would have some extra value, while Maher is more fit then Van der Vaart."

After the match against Andorra, next Friday in Rotterdam, Van Gaal will review both squads in advance of the Romania match on Oct. 16.

Van Gaal dropped Van der Vaart, Afellay and De Jong for the first two qualifiers last month against Turkey and Hungary because they were involved in late transfers.

"I predicted then that Van der Vaart would regain his fitness in the Bundesliga and now he really is fit," he said.

Van der Vaart replaces Wesley Sneijder, who is out for a week with a thigh injury, while Leroy Fer is also sidelined.

Joris Mathijsen and Arjen Robben are also omitted from the squad for the Andorra match but Van Gaal kept the door open for them for the second qualifier.

"Joris is likely to start this weekend with his club, but in case of Robben I don't know if he will be in action," he said.

"But I know Arjen and he is a true professional and if he is fit and capable to play he would let me know."

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Maarten Stekelenburg (AS Roma), Kenneth Vermeer (Ajax Amsterdam), Michel Vorm (Swansea City).

Defenders: John Heitinga (Everton), Bruno Martins Indi (Feyenoord), Ricardo van Rhijn (Ajax Amsterdam), Nick Viergever (AZ Alkmaar), Darryl Janmaat (Feyenoord), Ron Vlaar (Aston Villa).

Midfielders: Urby Emanuelson (AC Milan), Kevin Strootman (PSV Eindhoven), Rafael van der Vaart (SV Hamburg), Ibrahim Afellay (Schalke 04), Nigel de Jong (AC Milan).

Forwards: Klaas Jan Huntelaar (Schalke 04), Dirk Kuyt (Fenerbahce), Jeremain Lens (PSV Eindhoven), Luciano Narsingh (PSV Eindhoven), Robin van Persie (Manchester United), Ruben Schaken (Feyenoord) (Editing by John Mehaffey)