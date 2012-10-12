ROTTERDAM Oct 12 Ruben Schaken scored on his debut as the Netherlands eased to a 3-0 home win over Andorra on Friday, sealing their 11th straight World Cup qualifying win.

Rafael Van der Vaart, replacing the injured Wesley Sneijder, opened the scoring after seven minutes when he turned away from his marker and finished with a well-placed shot.

Klass Jan Huntelaar headed home the second goal after an assist from winger Jeremain Lens, who then combined with forward Schaken who made it 3-0 from close range on 50 minutes.

The Dutch, who won all eight of their 2010 World Cup qualifiers, top Group D in 2014 qualifying with nine points after three matches, ahead of Romania on goal difference. The group pacesetters clash in Bucharest on Tuesday. (Reporting by Theo Ruizenaar, editing by Justin Palmer)