AMSTERDAM, March 26 Rafael van der Vaart scored early and Robin van Persie struck a second-half double as Netherlands sealed a comfortable 4-0 home win against Romania on Tuesday to close in on World Cup qualification.

The Dutch are top of Group D with a maximum 18 points from six matches while Romania are third on 10.

Playmaker Van der Vaart opened the scoring after 11 minutes with a well-placed shot with his right foot after good work from Jeremain Lens and Van Persie.

Arjen Robben then showed his brilliance when he beat two Romanian defenders before setting up Van Persie to double the lead with a header from a tight angle after 55 minutes.

Van Persie added another nine minutes later when he converted a penalty after Lens was fouled. In the final minute, Lens completed the rout from close range when he netted a rebound. (Reporting by Theo Ruizenaar; Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net)