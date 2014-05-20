May 20 Arjen Robben has been given a few days rest by coach Louis van Gaal after winning the German Cup with Bayern Munich and did not travel on Tuesday with the Netherlands squad to their World Cup training camp in Portugal.

He will join up with the other players on Thursday, the Dutch Football Association said.

Robben scored the opening goal in extra time as Bayern beat Borussia Dortmund on Saturday to complete the league and Cup double in Germany.

A group of 25 Dutch players headed to the Algarve where they will start work under coach Louis van Gaal.

The group included four new arrivals, Nigel de Jong, Jeremain Lens, Wesley Sneijder and Rafael van der Vaart who joined up after finishing their club campaigns at the weekend.

The Netherlands drew 1-1 with Ecuador in their first World Cup warm-up friendly in Amsterdam on Saturday.

The team train in Lagos for a week before returning home to play Ghana in Rotterdam on May 31 and Wales in Amsterdam on June 4 before departing for Brazil. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27 82 8257807; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)