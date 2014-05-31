May 31 Coach Louis van Gaal cut six players from his preliminary squad on Saturday as the Netherlands named their final 23-man roster for the World Cup in Brazil, just hours before a warm-up international against Ghana in Rotterdam.

There was only one surprise as 20-year-old centre back Terence Kongolo kept his place in the squad despite being taken off at half-time on his international against Ecuador last week, while Patrick van Aanholt fell out of contention when he was expected to be chosen as a back-up left back.

Van Gaal also dropped PSV Eindhoven goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet and four players from the Dutch under-21 side who had not been at last week's training camp in Portugal but were preparing for a European Championship qualifier against Scotland.

A hat-trick for Quincy Promes in that game on Wednesday led Dutch media to speculate he might be picked but he was left out, along with team mates Jean-Paul Boetius, Karim Rekik and Tonny Vilhenna.

Experienced midfielder Rafael van der Vaart was ruled out of contention on Wednesday after suffering a calf injury in Portugal.

The final selection for Brazil includes four players who have been to the last two World Cups in Germany and South Africa - Dirk Kuyt, Arjen Robben, Wesley Sneijder and Robin van Persie.

Nigel de Jong, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and Michel Vorm also went to the 2010 edition, where the Dutch finished runners-up to Spain.

The Netherlands kick off their campaign against Group B rivals Spain in Salvador on June 13 with matches against Australia and Chile to follow.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Jasper Cillessen (Ajax Amsterdam), Tim Krul (Newcastle United), Michel Vorm (Swansea City)

Defenders: Daley Blind (Ajax Amsterdam), Stefan de Vrij, Daryl Janmaat, Terence Kongolo, Bruno Martins Indi (all Feyenoord Rotterdam), Paul Verhaegh (FC Augsburg), Ron Vlaar (Aston Villa), Joel Veltman (Ajax Amsterdam)

Midfielders: Jordy Clasie (Feyenoord Rotterdam), Jonathan de Guzman (Swansea City), Nigel de Jong (AC Milan), Leroy Fer (Norwich City), Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich), Wesley Sneijder (Galatasaray), Georginio Wijnaldum (PSV Eindhoven)

Forwards: Memphis Depay (PSV Eindhoven), Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Schalke 04), Dirk Kuyt (Fenerbahce), Jeremain Lens (Dynamo Kiev), Robin van Persie (Manchester United). (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by John O'Brien)