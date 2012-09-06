By Theo Ruizenaar
| ROTTERDAM, Sept 5
ROTTERDAM, Sept 5 The Netherlands and Turkey
will be looking to make fresh starts when they meet on Friday in
the Amsterdam Arena to start their World Cup Group D qualifying
campaigns.
The Dutch have to get rid of the sour taste of losing all
three group matches at Euro 2012 and a friendly to Belgium as
they try to extend their 10-match winning streak in World Cup
qualifiers.
The Netherlands, under coach Louis van Gaal, will take on
Turkish side who have failed to qualify for a major tournament
since Euro 2008.
The Dutch are without Rafael van der Vaart, Nigel de Jong,
Gregory van der Wiel and Ibrahim Afellay, who were all left out
the squad because they were involved in last-minute transfers.
Jordy Clasie and Leroy Fer, 21 and 22 years old
respectively, are expected to join forces with playmaker Wesley
Sneijder in the Dutch midfield.
Those two youngsters are not the only new names in the Dutch
squad which eight players still eligible for the Under-23 team.
"I told some players already on Monday that they are playing
because for them it's better they can focus on Friday," Van Gaal
told reporters.
The Dutch, who lost 4-2 to neighbours Belgium in a friendly
last month, are unbeaten in 22 World Cup qualifying matches.
Their last defeat was in 2001 when Jason McAteer sealed
Ireland's win over Van Gaal's side, a defeat which kept them out
the 2002 World Cup, the only time the Netherlands have missed
the tournament since 1986.
Strikers Klaas Jan Huntelaar and Robin van Persie are both
in good goal scoring form but Van Gaal said Huntelaar was first
choice.
"I consider Robin only as central striker according to the
profiles I use," said Van Gaal.
"But that can change after one match, the team is more
important that who is our striker. Who will play is decided by
the moment."
Turkey are likely to have a difficult time defending their
goal as first-choice keeper Volkan Demirel will miss the game
due to a shoulder injury.
Starting defenders Egemen Korkmaz and Semih Kaya also
training separately from the rest of the squad on Wednesday due
to injuries.
Turkey, who finished third at the 2002 World Cup, see the
game against group favourites Netherlands as critical for their
chance of qualifying.
"Netherlands is the group's strongest team. We'll play our
first and last matches against them. Thus we have an
advantageous schedule," Turkish Football Federation Chairman
Yildirim Demiroren told Turkish TV.
"I am hopeful that our team will qualify," he said.
While Turkey are likely to struggle in defence, Atletico
Madrid midfielders Arda Turan and Emre Belozoglu are dangerous
along with German-born Nuri Sahin and Hamit Altintop.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)