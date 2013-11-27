Nov 27 Factbox on World Cup qualifiers Netherlands: Form and prospects The Dutch were the first European country to book their place in Brazil, ending the year unbeaten in 13 games, but are still far from the quality product that came so close to World Cup success in 2010. The likes of Nigel de Jong, Arjen Robben, Robin van Persie, Wesley Sneijder and Rafael van der Vaart are still regulars after leading roles in helping the Dutch to reach the 2010 final. However, coach Louis van Gaal has overhauled the team in the wake of a disappointing Euro 2012 tournament in Poland and Ukraine, where the highly fancied Dutch lost all three of their group games. Van Gaal lost his first game back in charge but has gone 17 matches without defeat since a 4-2 friendly loss to Belgium. They eased competently through their qualifying group as they won nine of their 10 matches, scoring 34 goals and conceding just five. Top place was secured away in the restricted confines of the tiny stadium in Andorra with two matches still to play. The Dutch campaign included an 8-1 home thumping of Hungary and impressive away victories in Bucharest and Istanbul but recent friendlies have shown up some weaknesses although Van Gaal has not been scared to give teenage talent like Memphis Depay a run in the team. Coach: Louis van Gaal. Van Gaal, 62, began his second spell as coach of the Dutch national team, replacing Bert van Marwijk, after the last European Championship and will retire after the tournament in Brazil. He had failed to take the Netherlands to the 2002 finals in Asia but made sure of redemption by steering the squad through a near flawless campaign. A strict disciplinarian, Van Gaal made his name at Ajax Amsterdam where he won the Champions League in 1995 before winning two Spanish titles with Barcelona. He also won the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich in 2010 but was fired before the end of the next season Key player: Robin van Persie The Manchester United striker captains the national side and during the qualifying campaign broke the record for the most goals by a Dutch international, overtaking Patrick Kluivert to reach 41 goals in 79 appearances. The 30-year-old scored 11 goals in the 2014 qualifying campaign including a last gasp goal in Estonia, which kept up an unbeaten record for the Dutch. Van Persie broke through at Feyenoord but only won his first cap after joining Arsenal. His move from the London club to Manchester United was a contentious affair last season, on top of a 22.5-million pound fee, but he won league honours in his first campaign. How they qualified: Winners European Group D 2012 Sept 7 Turkey H W 2-0 Van Persie, Narsingh Sept 11 Hungary A W 4-1 Lens 2, Indi Martins, Huntelaar Oct 12 Andorra H W 3-0 Van der Vaart Huntelaar, Schaken Oct 16 Romania A W 4-1 Lens, Indi Martins, Van der Vaart pen Van Persie, 2013 March 22 Estonia H W 3-0 Van der Vaart, Van Persie, Schaken March 26 Romania H W 4-0 Van der Vaart, Van Persie 2 (1 pen), Lens Sept 6 Estonia A D 2-2 Robben, Van Persie Sept 10 Andorra A W 2-0 Van Persie 2 Oct 11 Hungary H W 8-1 Van Persie 3, Strootman, Lens, Devecseri og, Van der Vaart, Robben Oct 15 Turkey A W 2-0 Robben, Sneijder World Cup record: Previous appearances: 9 (1934, 1938, 1974, 1978, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2006, 2010) Best performances: Runners up 1974, 1978, 2010. Odds: William Hill odds to win World Cup (Nov 2013): 16-1 (Compiled by Mark Gleeson, edited by Mike Collett)