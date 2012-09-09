ROTTERDAM, Sept 9 Dutch goalkeeper Tim Krul has been ruled out of the Netherlands' World Cup soccer qualifier against Hungary on Tuesday with an elbow injury.

Krul left the Dutch training camp on Sunday, two days after he played his first competitive match for the Netherlands in Friday's 2-0 win over Turkey.

Manager Louis van Gaal had selected 24-year-old Krul ahead of regular keeper Maarten Stekelenburg who was left on the bench.

Jeroen Zoet, 21, has been added to the squad for the match with Hungary. (Reporting by Theo Ruizenaar; Editing by Mark Pangallo)