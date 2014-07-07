RIO DE JANEIRO, July 7 Colombia's Juan Camilo Zuniga will not be punished for the tackle on Neymar that put the Brazil forward out of the World Cup with a fractured vertebra, FIFA said on Monday.

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee ruled that no retrospective action could be taken because the incident was noticed at the time by the match officials, FIFA added in a statement. (Reporting by Julian Linden; editing by Ken Ferris)