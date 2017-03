SALVADOR, Brazil, June 26 Nigerian midfielder Michael Babatunde has undergone successful surgery on a broken wrist picked up in his side's loss to Argentina but will play no further part in the World Cup, team officials said on Thursday.

The 21-year-old was struck on the arm by a powerful shot from team mate Ogenyi Onazi during the 3-2 defeat on Wednesday. Medics bound up his arm while he lay on the pitch before taking him away on a stretcher.

"Unfortunately, he is ruled out of the tournament because it will take at least three weeks for that surgery to heal," coach Stephen Keshi told reporters.

Babatunde, who has returned to his side's training camp anyway, had been a surprise revelation for the Super Eagles at the World Cup until the freak injury.

Despite their defeat, Nigeria went through to the second round where they will face France in Brasilia on Monday. (Editing by Nigel Hunt)