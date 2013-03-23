CALABAR, Nigeria, March 23 Nigeria, crowned African Nations Cup champions six weeks ago, needed a dramatic late equaliser to rescue a 1-1 home draw with bottom team Kenya in World Cup Group F qualifying on Saturday.

Substitute Nnamdi Oduamadi, who plays for Italian second-tier club Varese, scored three minutes into stoppage time to save the Nigerians from an embarrassing defeat.

It was the second draw in three games for Nigeria who have five points, level with Malawi at the top of the group.

Namibia have three points from three matches and Kenya are bottom on two points.

Francis Kahata had put Kenya ahead with a curling free kick in the first half.

