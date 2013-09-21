Soccer-Asia presses FIFA for urgent solution to Israeli-Palestinian dispute
ZURICH, Feb 28 Asian football's governing body (AFC) has called on FIFA to urgently solve a long-running dispute between Israelis and Palestinians.
Sept 21 Nigeria have named the following 23-man squad for the first leg of their World Cup play-off tie against Ethiopia in Addis Ababa on Oct. 12.
Goalkeepers: Chigozie Agbim (Enugu Rangers), Austin Ejide (Hapoel Beer Sheva), Vincent Enyeama (Lille).
Defenders: Efe Ambrose (Celtic), Francis Benjamin (Heartland FC), Elderson Echiejile (Sporting Braga), Azubuike Egwuekwe (Warri Wolves), Solomon Kwambe (Sunshine Stars), Godfrey Oboabona (Rizespor), James Okwuosa (Chippa United).
Midfielders: Nosa Igiebor (Real Betis), Victor Moses (Liverpool), John Obi Mikel (Chelsea), Nnamdi Oduamadi (Brescia), John Ogu (Academica Coimbra), Ogenyi Onazi (Lazio), Sunday Mba (Enugu Rangers).
Forwards: Shola Ameobi (Newcastle United), Emmanuel Emenike (Fenerbahçe), Brown Ideye (Dynamo Kiev), Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow), Obinna Nsofor (Lokomotiv Moscow), Uche Nwofor (Heerenveen). (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
Feb 28 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Quarter-final matches on Tuesday Quarter-final Tuesday, February 28 Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - Borussia Dortmund Postponed Eintracht Frankfurt - Arminia Bielefeld (II) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarter-final Wednesday, March 1 Hamburg SV v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1730) Bayern Munich v Schalke 04 (1945)
Feb 28 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the German Cup Quarter-final matches on Tuesday Eintracht Frankfurt 1 Danny Blum 6 Arminia Bielefeld (II) 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 39,000 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, March 1 Hamburg SV v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1730) Bayern Munich v Schalke 04 (1945)