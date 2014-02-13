Feb 13 Nigeria have recalled former captain Joseph Yobo and included four uncapped players in their 23-man squad for a World Cup warm-up against Mexico in Atlanta on March 5, the Nigerian Football Association said on Thursday.

It will be Yobo's first international since lifting the African Nations Cup trophy for his country just over a year ago. The 33-year-old central defender joined Rnglish Premier League club Norwich City on loan last month.

Coach Stephen Keshi will also be running his eye over Belgium-based strikers Imoh Ezekiel and Michael Uchebo and former junior internationals Ramon Azeez and Shehu Abdullahi as he ponders his selection for Brazil later this year.

Nigeria are in Group F with Argentina, Bosnia Herzegovina and Iran at the World Cup finals.

