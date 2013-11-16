Nov 16 Nigeria became the first African country to qualify for next year's World Cup finals after a 2-0 home win over Ethiopia in their playoff in Calabar on Saturday.

Victor Moses converted a 20th-minute penalty and Victor Obinna added an 82nd-minute free kick for the second-leg success and a 4-1 aggregate win in the two-legged tie after Nigeria also won in Addis Ababa in last month's first leg.

Nigeria qualify for a fifth World Cup finals appearance in Brazil, having played in four of the last five tournaments.

Another four African playoff ties will be decided over the next four days with the next clash later on Saturday between Senegal and Ivory Coast. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Clare Fallon)