Factbox on World Cup qualifiers Nigeria:
Form and Prospects
Nigeria were the first African team to qualify for the 2014
World Cup and their youthful side will be looking to reach the
knock-out stages for the first time in 16 years.
The Super Eagles proved to be a team ahead of their time
when they won the African Nations Cup at the start of the year,
way ahead of the schedule coach Stephen Keshi had set for his
young team.
Keshi had said before the tournament in January he was
building a new-look side with an eye on being competitive at the
2018 World Cup in Russia and pleaded for patience as he began
his project.
Just weeks later Nigeria had fast tracked his plans by
winning the tournament in South Africa and will now hope they
can have the same impact in Brazil, four years ahead of
schedule.
Qualifying for a fifth World Cup finals appearance, Nigeria
have not reached the final 16 since France 1998 and they will
hope to do better in Brazil, where they failed to get out of
their group in the Confederations Cup in June.
The continental champions had a strong qualifying campaign
and were unbeaten throughout, conceding just four goals in their
eight games and beating Ethiopia 4-1 in the two-legged playoff.
Keshi had purged the squad of some supposedly key players and
left pundits bewildered by his team selection but he had the
last laugh as Nigeria emerged as a credible force for the 2014
finals.
Consistent team selection has allowed Nigeria to show steady
growth in recent months with their fast-tempo friendly against
Italy in London earlier this month evidence of their ability to
mix it with the best.
Coach: Stephen Keshi
Keshi was one of the first high profile playing exports from
Nigeria, playing at Anderlecht and Racing Strasbourg in France.
He captained his country to the 1994 African Cup of Nations
title and was also captain at Nigeria's first World Cup
appearance in the United States the same year, but played in
just one of the four matches.
The 51-year-old, who resides in the United States, describes
coaching Togo to qualification for the 2006 World Cup finals as
the highlight of his coaching career.
But a fallout with star player Emmanuel Adebayor saw him
replaced before the tournament in Germany, only to be reinstated
a year later.
Keshi then went on to coach Mali, and then Togo for a third
time, before being appointed by Nigeria in 2011 and enjoying
more success this year with victory in the African championship
in South Africa.
Key player: Victor Moses
Moses moved to England from Lagos aged 11 and played at
Under-21 level for his new country before switching his
allegiance to Nigeria.
In a heady 2012, he won his first cap in the African Cup of
Nations qualifiers against Rwanda in February and then
transferred from Wigan Athletic to Chelsea.
He has since netted vital goals for Nigeria in both Africa
Cup of Nations and World Cup action.
Injury kept him out of the Confederation Cup in Brazil
earlier this year, but he moved soon after on loan to Liverpool.
And more minutes on the pitch for his club mean Moses will
be hoping to have a big impact for the Super Eagles in Brazil.
How they qualified: One of five direct African qualifiers
2012
June 3 Namibia H W 1-0 I Uche
June 9 Malawi A D 1-1 Egwuekwe
2013
March 23 Kenya H D 1-1 Oduamadi
June 5 Kenya A W 1-0 Musa
June 12 Namibia A D 1-1 Oboabona
Sept 7 Malawi H W 2-0 Emenike, Moses (pen)
Playoff
Oct 13 Ethiopia A W 2-1 Emenike 2 (1 pen)
Nov 16 Ethiopia H W 2-0 Moses (pen), Obinna
World Cup record:
Previous appearances: 4 (1994, 1998, 2002, 2010)
Best performances: Second round 1994, 1998.
Odds: William Hill odds to win World Cup (Nov 2013): 250/1
