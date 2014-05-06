(recasts with details)

By Mike Edebor

May 6 Norwich City defender Joseph Yobo, who has not played for the national team for over a year, and in-form Stoke City striker Peter Odemwingie were both included in Nigeria's preliminary World Cup squad on Tuesday.

Odemwingie fell out with coach Stephen Okechukwu Keshi after being left out from last year's African Nations Cup but his inclusion in Tuesday's squad suggested the duo had patched up their differences.

Ike Uche's acrobatic goal celebrations, however, will not be seen in Brazil after the Villarreal striker failed to make Keshi's 30-man shortlist for the finals.

Keshi said the final 23-man list will be announced on June 2.

Nigeria are expected to play a friendly against Scotland later this month before travelling to the United States to complete their final preparations for the June 12-July 13 tournament.

Nigeria will play Argentina, Bosnia and Iran in Group F during the World Cup.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Chigozie Agbim (Gombe United), Daniel Akpeyi (Heartland FC), Austin Ejide (Hapoel Beer Sheva), Vincent Enyeama (Lille)

Defenders: Efe Ambrose (Celtic), Elderson Echiejile (Monaco), Azubuike Egwuekwe (Warri Wolves), Kunle Odunlami (Sunshine Stars), Godfrey Oboabona (Caykur Rizespor), Kenneth Omeruo (Middlesbrough), Juwon Oshaniwa (Ashdod), Joseph Yobo (Norwich City)

Midfielders: Ramon Azeez (Almeira), Reuben Gabriel (Waasland-Beveren), Nosa Igiebor (Real Betis), Sunday Mba (CA Bastia), Joel Obi (Parma), John Mikel Obi (Chelsea), Victor Moses (Liverpool), Nnamdi Oduamadi (Brescia), Ogenyi Onazi (Lazio), Ejike Uzoenyi (Enugu Rangers)

Forwards: Shola Ameobi (Newcastle United), Michael Babatunde (Volyn Lutsk), Emmanuel Emenike (Fenerbahce), Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow), Uche Nwofor (Heerenveen), Victor Obinna (Chievo Verona), Peter Odemwingie (Stoke City), Michael Uchebo (Cercle Brugge). (Additional reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Pritha Sarkar)