Aug 14 Russia slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat against Northern Ireland in their resheduled World Cup qualifier in Belfast on Wednesday and missed the chance to leapfrog Portugal at the top of Group F.

Fabio Capello's Russia team, two points behind the Portuguese with two games in hand before the match, were undone by a header from Martin Paterson just before the break.

The Russians were outfought and outplayed by a makeshift Irish side missing injured striker Kyle Lafferty and ill defender Jonny Evans at Windsor Park.

The goal came in the 43rd minute when a superb cross on the run by Niall McGinn was met with power and precision by Paterson who guided the ball low inside Igor Akinfeev's right-hand post.

The Irish could have been ahead minutes earlier when a fierce 20-metre shot from Jamie Ward hit the foot of a post with Akinfeev beaten.

Northern Ireland also had a goal ruled out for offside when, after 58 minutes, Paterson headed home again from Gareth McAuley's cross but the linesman's flag went up.

The Russians could not muster a shot on target and Irish keeper Roy Carroll was never seriously troubled.

Russia stay second behind Portugal and remain a point ahead of Israel who have also played six games and have 11 points.

The victory gave Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill his first win in 10 games in charge.

The match had been twice postponed in March this year because of snow. (Writing by Tony Goodson in London; Editing by Ken Ferris)