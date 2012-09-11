Soccer-Conte keeps feet on ground as Chelsea edge closer to double
Feb 18 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
Sept 11 Northern Ireland 1 Luxembourg 1 - World Cup qualifying Group F result.
In Belfast
Scorers:
Northern Ireland: Dean Shiels 14
Luxembourg: Dan Da Mota 86
Halftime: 1-0
Teams:
Northern Ireland: 12-Roy Carroll; 3-Ryan McGivern, 4-Gareth McAuley, 5-Jonny Evans, 6-Christopher Baird, 8-Steven Davis, 10-Kyle Lafferty, 11-Chris Brunt, 18-Aaron Hughes, 19-Dean Shiels (16-Oliver Norwood 83), 22-Shane Ferguson (9-Jamie Ward 74)
Luxembourg: 1-Jonathan Joubert; 3-Guy Blaise, 5-Tom Schnell, 6-Gilles Bettmer (4-Eric Hoffmann 90+2), 9-Daniel da Mota, 10-Ben Payal, 13-Aurelian Joachim (21-Maurice Deville 46), 15-Ante Bukvic, 17-Mario Mutsch, 19-Mathias Janisch, 22-Lars Gerson (16-Chris Philipps 50)
Referee: Vlado Glodovic (Serbia) (Editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 18 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
* Dortmund ease past Wolfsburg 3-0 (Updates with Hamburg SV draw)
BARCELONA, Feb 18 Gareth Bale was given a rousing welcome back by Real Madrid supporters when he came off the bench against Espanyol on Saturday and just 12 minutes later gave them a goal in return to seal a 2-0 win that kept them on top of La Liga.