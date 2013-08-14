(Adds teams)
Aug 14 Northern Ireland 1 Russia 0 - World Cup qualifying Group F result
In Belfast
Scorers:
Northern Ireland - Martin Paterson 43
Halftime: 1-0
Teams:
Northern Ireland: 1-Roy Carroll; 2-Daniel Lafferty, 4-Gareth McAuley, 18-Aaron Hughes, 6-Craig Cathcart; 7-Niall McGinn (13-Corry Evans 82), 8-Steven Davis, 16-Oliver Norwood, 11-Shane Ferguson; 19-Jamie Ward, 9-Martin Paterson (William Grigg 86)
Russia: 1-Igor Akinfeev; 2-Alexander Anyukov, 4-Sergey Ignashevich, 7-Igor Denisov, 10-Alan Dzagoev (21-Denis Cheryshev 46, 19-Alexander Samedov 52); 11-Alexander Kerzhakov (9-Artem Dzyuba 46), 14-Vasili Berezutskiy, 15-Roman Shirokov, 18-Vladimir Bystrov, 20-Victor Faizulin; 23-Dmitry Kombarov
