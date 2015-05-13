OSLO May 13 Midfielder Solveig Gulbrandsen has been selected for Norway's World Cup squad despite playing only seven league matches in the last two seasons.

Capped 178 times, the 34-year-old will be making her fourth appearance in the World Cup after overcoming a knee injury that threatened to rule her out of next month's tournament in Canada.

Gulbrandsen, who missed a penalty when Norway lost the 2013 European Championship final 1-0 to Germany in Stockholm, has been included among the 23 players that coach Even Pellerud will take to Canada.

"That I have the trust of Even, that he wants me and believes that I will be in good enough form means a lot to me," said Gulbrandsen, who was part of the gold-medal winning team at the 2000 Olympics.

Also included in the squad is 19-year-old forward Ada Hegerberg, who has just completed a league and cup double with Lyon in France.

"It is very motivating to have such a season and now I hope to bring that form into the championship and do a very good job for the team," said Hegerberg, who despite her youth has already netted 15 goals in 33 internationals.

Norway will open their Group B campaign on June 7 against Thailand before taking on Germany and the Ivory Coast.

The tournament will be held from June 6 to July 5.