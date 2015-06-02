June 2 Factbox on Women's World Cup qualifiers Norway:

Women's World Cup record:

Previous appearances in finals: (6) 1991, 1995, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011

Best performance: Champions (1995)

Drawn in Group B with Germany, Ivory Coast and Thailand

- -

Coach: Even Pellerud

The former midfielder was in charge of Norway at the first two Women's World Cups, leading them to the runners-up spot at the first and one step further at the second. He returned in 2012 after spells in men's football in Norway and Denmark followed by stints in charge of the Canada and Trinidad and Tobago national women's teams.

- -

Key player: Aga Hegerberg. Age: 19. Forward.

Coming off a great season with her club side Lyon, where she won a league and cup double. Physically imposing, she can finish with either foot and is very strong in the air.

- -

FIFA world ranking: 11

- -

How they qualified: Qualified: Group 5 winners Key players: Ada Hegerberg, Trine Ronning, Ingvild Stensland

- -

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ingrid Hjelmseth, Cecilie Fiskerstrand, Silje Vesterbekkmo

Defenders: Maren Mjelde, Trine Ronning, Marita Skammelsrud Lund, Nora Holstad Berge, Ingrid Moe Wold, Maria Thorisdottir, Marit Sandvei

Midfielders: Lene Mykjaaland, Gry Tofte Ims, Solveig Gulbrandsen, Kristine Minde, Ingrid Schjelderup,

Forwards: Emilie Bosshard Haavi, Isabell Herlovsen, Elise Thorsnes, Anja Soenstevold, Hege Hansen, Ada Stolsmo Hegerberg, Melissa Bjaanesoy, Lisa-Marie Karlseng Utland (Editing by Frank Pingue)