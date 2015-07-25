ST PETERSBURG, July 25 Oceania qualifying
competition draw for 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Round One (group stage)
American Samoa
Cook Islands
Samoa
Tonga
Round Two (group stage)
GROUP A
Tahiti
New Caledonia
Winner Round One
Papua New Guinea
GROUP B
New Zealand
Solomon Islands
Fiji
Vanuatu
The winners of round one qualify for round two, where the
top three teams in each group progress to round three.
Round three consists of two groups of three, with the top
team in each progressing to a two-legged playoff. The playoff
winners qualify for the intercontinental playoff.
