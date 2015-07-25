ST PETERSBURG, July 25 Oceania qualifying competition draw for 2018 World Cup in Russia. Round One (group stage) American Samoa Cook Islands Samoa Tonga Round Two (group stage) GROUP A Tahiti New Caledonia Winner Round One Papua New Guinea GROUP B New Zealand Solomon Islands Fiji Vanuatu The winners of round one qualify for round two, where the top three teams in each group progress to round three. Round three consists of two groups of three, with the top team in each progressing to a two-legged playoff. The playoff winners qualify for the intercontinental playoff. (Editing by Toby Davis)