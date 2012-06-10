June 10 Steevy Chong Hue's 10th minute goal gave
Tahiti a 1-0 victory over New Caledonia on Sunday, securing the
Oceania Nations Cup title and a place in the 2013 Confederations
Cup in Brazil.
It is the first time that neither New Zealand nor Australia,
who moved to the Asian confederation in 2006, have won the
Oceania tournament, which also doubled as the second round of
the region's qualifying tournament for the 2014 World Cup finals
in Brazil.
New Caledonia had caused a major upset by beating 2010
World Cup finalists New Zealand in the semi-finals on Friday in
the Solomon Islands capital of Honiara.
The All Whites finished third in the tournament after
beating the Solomon Islands 4-3.
New Zealand they had blown a 3-0 halftime lead, courtesy of
a Chris Wood hat-trick, as the host nation stormed back to score
three goals, Benjamin Totori scoring the equaliser in the 87th
minute.
Striker Shane Smeltz, however, snatched the winner in
stoppage time, however, to ensure Ricki Herbert's side salvaged
some pride after a poor tournament they had been expected to win
easily.
"Today was about making a small dent back in our reputation,
and getting our World Cup campaign back on track," Herbert said
in a New Zealand Football (NZF) statement.
"The best thing we could do today was go out and win. The
hurt (from the campaign) is not going away from me for a long
time but maybe today has taken a little bit away."
All four teams that made the semi-finals at the tournament
now move to the third and final phase of Oceania qualifying, a
single pool of the four teams, starting in September.
The group winner will advance to face the fourth-placed team
from the Central and North American confederation (CONCACAF) in
a two-legged playoff for a spot in Brazil.
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Auckland; Editing by Alastair
Himmer)