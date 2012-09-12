Sept 12 New Caledonia scored three goals inside five minutes on the way to a comfortable 4-0 win over Oceania champions Tahiti in Papeete on Tuesday in the third round of qualifying for the 2014 World Cup.

The loss for Tahiti, who will represent the region at next year's Confederations Cup in Brazil, severely dampened any hopes they may have had of returning to South America for the World Cup finals.

New Zealand, who were humbled in the semi-finals of the Oceania Nations Cup in June and missed out on a big payday from the Confederations Cup, lead the group on a maximum of six points after they beat the Solomon Islands 6-1 in Auckland.

Tahiti were without captain Nicolas Vallar, who was suspended after being sent off in their opening 2-0 loss to the Solomons.

The first half was evenly balanced with both sides creating several opportunities before Cesar Lolohea opened the scoring with a long range shot that came back off the post and rebounded in off Tahiti goalkeeper Xavier Samin in the 57th minute.

He then provided a cross for Bertrand Kai to nod home in the 60th minute to give New Caledonia a 2-0 lead.

Two minutes later Lolohea's delicate chip found Georges Gope-Fenepej, who tucked the ball away to put the game beyond doubt. Gope-Fenepej completed the rout in the 90th minute with his second goal.

This final stage of qualifying in the Oceania region consists of a single pool of the four teams, all playing each other home and away.

The winner of the pool advances to face the fourth-placed team from the Central and North American confederation (CONCACAF) in a two-legged playoff for a spot in Brazil.

The third round of matches is on Oct. 12 with Tahiti hosting New Zealand in Papeete and the Solomon Islands playing New Caledonia in Honiara. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Peter Rutherford)