Oct 12 Shane Smeltz moved into outright second as New Zealand's highest scorer as the All Whites completed a comfortable 2-0 victory over Tahiti in their Oceania World Cup qualifying clash in Papeete on Friday.

Smeltz stabbed the ball home in the first half to grab his 23rd international goal and move one ahead of Steve Sumner and five behind record holder Vaughan Coveny.

Defender Ben Sigmund then powered home a header with less than 10 minutes remaining to ensure Ricki Herbert's side remained unbeaten and moved to nine points.

New Caledonia had earlier closed the gap on New Zealand with winger Georges Gopes-Fenepej scoring a hat-trick in their 6-2 demolition of the Solomon Islands in Honiara for their second win of the qualifying tournament.

"We are very happy to have achieved a result like this in the Solomon Islands because it is a very hard place to play," New Caledonia coach Alain Moizan said.

"We did not expect to score so many goals and that is a great boost for our goal average.

"It was important to do so because we knew New Zealand had scored a lot of goals against Solomon Islands and that could prove significant at the end of the tournament."

The All Whites, however, ensured they remained in control of the qualifying group as they dominated for much of the match and had several opportunities to seal a larger margin of victory.

Oceania champions Tahiti had only one real chance with Axel Williams' shot cleared off the line by stand in captain Tommy Smith in the 85th minute. They have failed to score a goal in all three of their matches so far.

Herbert had been forced to rejig his defence with regular captain Ryan Nelsen and Winston Reid missing due to injuries they picked up in matches for their English clubs last weekend.

Nelson and Reid arrived in New Zealand on Friday and are expected to play against Tahiti in Christchurch on Tuesday in the fourth round of matches. New Caledonia play the Solomon Islands in Noumea on the same day.

The final stage of qualifying in the Oceania region consists of a single pool of the four teams, all playing each other home and away.

The winner of the pool advances to face the fourth-placed team from the Central and North American and Caribbean confederation (CONCACAF) in a two-legged playoff for a spot in Brazil. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Patrick Johnston)