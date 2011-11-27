Nov 27 American Samoa's fairytale week ended on a sour note on Saturday when they were beaten by hosts Samoa 1-0 in the final match of Oceania's first qualifying phase for the 2014 World Cup.

American Samoa won their first international match on Tuesday, a 2-1 victory over Tonga, and drew 1-1 with the Cook Islands on Thursday to set up what was essentially a final against their neighbours.

The win over Tonga had ended a streak of 30 successive losses for American Samoa, who have been under the guidance of former U.S. under-20 soccer coach Thomas Rongen for three weeks.

Prior to this week, they had been outscored 229-12 in their 30 previous internationals, which included a record 31-0 rout at the hands of Australia in 2001.

In Apia on Saturday, Silao Malo slipped the ball home on the counter-attack in the 90th minute to ensure Samoa advanced to the second stage of Oceania qualifying.

The hosts finished the four-team qualifying series unbeaten, having defeated the Cook Islands 3-2 and drawn with Tonga 1-1 in their earlier matches. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Peter Rutherford; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) Please double click on the newslink: for more soccer stories