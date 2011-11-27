Nov 27 American Samoa's fairytale week
ended on a sour note on Saturday when they were beaten by hosts
Samoa 1-0 in the final match of Oceania's first qualifying phase
for the 2014 World Cup.
American Samoa won their first international match on
Tuesday, a 2-1 victory over Tonga, and drew 1-1 with the Cook
Islands on Thursday to set up what was essentially a final
against their neighbours.
The win over Tonga had ended a streak of 30 successive
losses for American Samoa, who have been under the guidance of
former U.S. under-20 soccer coach Thomas Rongen for three weeks.
Prior to this week, they had been outscored 229-12 in their
30 previous internationals, which included a record 31-0 rout at
the hands of Australia in 2001.
In Apia on Saturday, Silao Malo slipped the ball home on the
counter-attack in the 90th minute to ensure Samoa advanced to
the second stage of Oceania qualifying.
The hosts finished the four-team qualifying series unbeaten,
having defeated the Cook Islands 3-2 and drawn with Tonga 1-1 in
their earlier matches.
