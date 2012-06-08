* Heat takes toll on Oceania champions

* Pacific Islands side will win tournament for first time (Recasts, adds details, quotes)

June 8 New Zealand, who held Italy to a 1-1 draw at the 2010 World Cup finals, suffered the lows of international soccer when they were surprisingly dumped out of the Oceania Nations Cup on Friday, losing 2-0 to New Caledonia in the semi-finals.

The Oceania champions, who qualified for the last World Cup after winning the South Pacific title then beating Bahrain in a playoff, were unbeaten at the global showpiece in South Africa after three draws but failed to reach the second round.

They had entered the Oceania tournament in the Solomon Islands capital on somewhat of a high after a draw with El Salvador and a victory over Honduras, both of whom are ranked considerably higher than Ricki Herbert's side.

The All Whites, however, fielding virtually a first-choice side struggled with the heat in Honiara, where the temperature was 34 degrees Celsius on Friday, and were undone by goals from Bertrand Kai in the 60th minute and Georges Gope-Fenepej in added time.

"I'm hugely disappointed. I've had 52 games in charge and this is one of the worst moments," Herbert said in a New Zealand Football (NZF) statement.

"We had some great chances. We've talked about that throughout the tournament but you have to do that with conviction.

"At the end of the day we didn't get the detail right. There were too many sloppy passes and a lack of quality on the front third of the pitch.

"This game is about taking chances and we just didn't do that."

The All Whites, however, still have an opportunity to advance to 2014 World Cup finals in Brazil because the tournament was only the second phase of Oceania qualifying.

All of the semi-finalists at the tournament qualify for the third and final round, a single pool of four teams, starting in September.

The group winner will advance to face the fourth-placed team from the Central and North American confederation (CONCACAF) in a two-legged playoff for a spot in Brazil.

New Caledonia, 155th in the FIFA rankings to New Zealand's 100th, will now meet Tahiti in the final on Sunday, after the Tahitians beat the Solomon Islands 1-0 in the other semi-final.

The winner of that game will represent Oceania in the 2013 Confederations Cup in Brazil.

It will be the first time that neither New Zealand nor Australia, who moved to the Asian Football Confederation from 2006, have won the Oceania tournament.

"We came here to win the tournament and to go out at this stage is very disappointing," New Zealand captain Tommy Smith said.

"We were just outplayed on the day. You can't begrudge New Caledonia their victory. They played better than us on the day. It's our own fault really." (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Auckland; Editing by John O'Brien)