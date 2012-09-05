By Greg Stutchbury
WELLINGTON, Sept 5 Redemption will be driving
New Zealand as they open their third round campaign of Oceania's
qualifying tournament for the 2014 World Cup finals in Brazil
against New Caledonia in Noumea on Friday.
Ricki Herbert's side were humbled 2-0 by New Caledonia in
the semi-finals of the Oceania Nations Cup in June, which cost
them the opportunity of a million-dollar payday and attendance
at next year's Confederations Cup in Brazil.
The All Whites, who qualified for the 2010 finals in South
Africa and were undefeated in their group, were heavily
criticised at home after the Nations Cup where they struggled
with the pace of the Pacific Island sides and the oppressive
heat in the Solomon Islands.
Herbert's decision to take the squad to North America for
friendlies against Central American opposition instead of going
to Honiara early to prepare for the Oceania tournament was also
interpreted as taking their Pacific neighbours too lightly -
something that was not lost on him.
"There are no easy games in international football (and)
we've proved that in recent years and also had a timely reminder
of it in Honiara," Herbert said recently.
"We need to be ruthless at home and clinical away during
this campaign if we are serious about reaching a consecutive
World Cup.
"A winning start to the campaign is vital as we don't want
to open the door for anyone else to build momentum."
Herbert has named a virtually full-strength squad for their
first two games, recalling inspirational captain Ryan Nelsen of
English Premier League side Queens Park Rangers.
West Ham United's Winston Reid, who scored in his side's 3-0
win over Fulham in the Premier League at the weekend, has also
returned to the side and will link with Nelsen and Tommy Smith,
who captained the side in June, to shore up the defence that
leaked too many goals at the Oceania Cup.
"We put in a great performance against them (New Zealand) at
the Nations Cup and that was a big achievement but we are still
the underdogs," New Caledonia coach Alain Moizan said in a
statement.
"The players are all very focused on the qualifiers and know
how important these matches are."
The final qualifying round consists of a single pool of four
teams, all playing each other home and away, with the winner
advancing to face the fourth-placed team from the Central and
North American confederation (CONCACAF) in a two-legged playoff
for a spot in Brazil.
Tahiti, who won the Nations Cup with a 1-0 victory over New
Caledonia, and the Solomon Islands also play on Friday in
Honiara.
"After our success at the Nations Cup, all the teams are
waiting for us and want to beat us," Tahiti captain Nicholas
Vallar told the Oceania Confederation website
(www.oceaniafootball.com).
"We will do our best to start with two good results because
that will determine much of our prospects for the rest of the
competition.
"It will be hard but we have to put everything into our
attempts to qualify."
