WELLINGTON, Sept 7 New Zealand erased the memory
of a dismal Oceania Nations Cup campaign with a 2-0 victory over
New Caledonia in their opening third round match of Oceania
World Cup qualifying in Noumea on Friday.
Oceania champions Tahiti, who had captain Nicolas Vallar
sent off just before halftime, were earlier beaten 2-0 by the
Solomon Islands in Honaira in the first match of the region's
final round of qualifying for the 2014 finals in Brazil.
New Zealand, who qualified for the 2010 finals in South
Africa, were humbled 2-0 by New Caledonia in the semi-finals of
the Oceania Nations Cup in June, which cost them the opportunity
of a big payday at next year's Confederations Cup in Brazil.
On Friday, first half goals from Shane Smeltz and Chris Wood
settled the nerves, although the All Whites were required to do
most of the defending in the second half.
"We had a lot of the first half and it probably could have
been five (goals)," All Whites coach Ricki Herbert said in a
telephone interview from Noumea. "But they really threw
everything at us in the second half, nothing to lose I guess.
"It's always difficult to mark but those three guys at the
back (Tommy Smith, Winston Reid and captain Ryan Nelsen) were
really strong.
"We absorbed everything and also could have scored a couple
more on the break but it was just important for us to get off to
a good start. Very professional performance and pleasing (to
get) three points on the board."
In Honiara, Tahiti were reduced to 10 men on the stroke of
halftime when Vallar was sent off for a foul on counterpart
Henry Fa'arodo, who had earlier given the home side a 1-0 lead
and was bearing down on goal.
Himson Teleda added the second goal after the break, to give
the Bonitos an upset win in the first match of the final stage
of qualifying in the Oceania region, which consists of a single
pool of the four teams, all playing each other home and away.
The winner of the pool advances to face the fourth-placed
team from the Central and North American confederation
(CONCACAF) in a two-legged playoff for a spot in Brazil.
The second round of matches is on Sept. 11 with Tahiti
hosting New Caledonia in Papeete, while New Zealand play the
Solomon Islands in Auckland.
