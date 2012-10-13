Oct 13 Collated results and standings after the
third round of matches from the third phase of Oceania World Cup
qualifying:
Solomon Islands 2 New Caledonia 6
Tahiti 0 New Zealand 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
New Zealand 3 3 0 0 10 1 9
New Caledonia 3 2 0 1 10 4 6
Solomon Islands 3 1 0 2 5 12 3
Tahiti 3 0 0 3 0 8 0
Previous results
Sept. 7
New Caledonia 0 New Zealand 2 Noumea
Solomon Islands 2 Tahiti 0 Honiara
Sept. 11
New Zealand 6 Solomon Islands 1 Auckland
Tahiti 0 New Caledonia 4 Papeete
Remaining fixtures
Oct. 16
New Zealand v Tahiti, Christchurch
New Caledonia v Solomon Islands, Noumea
2013
March 22
New Zealand v New Caledonia, TBC
Tahitia v Solomon Islands, Papeete
March 26
Solomon Islands v New Zealand, Honiara
New Caledonia v Tahiti, Noumea
