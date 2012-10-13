Oct 13 Collated results and standings after the third round of matches from the third phase of Oceania World Cup qualifying: Solomon Islands 2 New Caledonia 6 Tahiti 0 New Zealand 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts New Zealand 3 3 0 0 10 1 9 New Caledonia 3 2 0 1 10 4 6 Solomon Islands 3 1 0 2 5 12 3 Tahiti 3 0 0 3 0 8 0 Previous results Sept. 7 New Caledonia 0 New Zealand 2 Noumea Solomon Islands 2 Tahiti 0 Honiara Sept. 11 New Zealand 6 Solomon Islands 1 Auckland Tahiti 0 New Caledonia 4 Papeete Remaining fixtures Oct. 16 New Zealand v Tahiti, Christchurch New Caledonia v Solomon Islands, Noumea 2013 March 22 New Zealand v New Caledonia, TBC Tahitia v Solomon Islands, Papeete March 26 Solomon Islands v New Zealand, Honiara New Caledonia v Tahiti, Noumea (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)