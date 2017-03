March 23 Collated results and standings after the fifth round of matches from the third phase of Oceania World Cup qualifying: March 22 New Zealand 2 New Caledonia 1 Dunedin Tahiti 2 Solomon Islands 0 Papeete Standings P W D L F A Pts * New Zealand 5 5 0 0 15 2 15 New Caledonia 5 3 0 2 16 6 9 Tahiti 5 1 0 4 2 11 3 Solomon Islands 5 1 0 4 5 19 3 * indicates clinched Oceania group and qualified for intercontinental playoff Previous results 2012 Sept. 7 New Caledonia 0 New Zealand 2 Noumea Solomon Islands 2 Tahiti 0 Honiara Sept. 11 New Zealand 6 Solomon Islands 1 Auckland Tahiti 0 New Caledonia 4 Papeete Oct. 12 Solomon Islands 2 New Caledonia 6 Honiara Tahiti 0 New Zealand 2 Papeete Oct. 16 New Zealand 3 Tahiti 0 Christchurch New Caledonia 5 Solomon Islands 0 Noumea Remaining fixtures March 26 Solomon Islands v New Zealand, Honiara New Caledonia v Tahiti, Noumea (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John Mehaffey)