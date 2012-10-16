Oct 16 Jordan, who upset Australia in their previous World Cup qualifier, suffered a 2-1 loss away to Oman on Tuesday to leave the race to reach the finals in Brazil wide open.

Jordan thought they had rescued a point from their Group B Asian qualifier in Muscat after they had the ball in the net in stoppage time but their late effort was ruled offside.

A relieved Oman clung on to claim their first victory in the five-team group and move onto five points from four matches.

Paul Le Guen's side are five behind leaders Japan and one ahead of Jordan. Iraq and Australia had two points before their match being played in Qatar because of the security issues in Iraq.

Ahmed Mubarek had put Oman ahead in the 62nd minute before Jumaa Darwish took advantage of the Jordanian defence missing a cross to fire home and double the lead in the 87th minute.

Jordan fought back and Thaer Bawab halved the deficit by scoring from 10 metres in the 90th minute but Oman hung on for a key victory. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore, editing by Mark Meadows)