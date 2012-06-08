June 8 An indifferent Australia escaped the
searing heat of Muscat with a goalless draw against Oman in
their World Cup qualifying match on Friday.
The Socceroos were second best for long periods in the Group
B fourth-round clash played in temperatures peaking at 35
degrees Celsius.
Oman had been outclassed in losing their opening fixture 3-0
away to Japan on Sunday but Paul Le Guen's side played with much
more confidence as they pressured their opponents for large
parts of the match.
The hosts had the best chance of the game in the 56th
minute, but a brilliant save from Australian goalkeeper Mark
Schwarzer turned a diving header from Amad Al Hosni around the
post to leave the striker holding his head in his hands.
The opportunity came from a corner, one of several the 97
FIFA-ranked Oman had in the second half as they regularly found
themselves in good positions down the flanks against the tiring
visitors.
Australia, who lost to Oman 1-0 in Muscat in the third round
of qualifiers, had named a defensive starting line-up with
forward Harry Kewell up front on his own.
But he, like many of his team mates, struggled in the heat
during the match which started with the sun shining bright at
1700 local time (1300GMT), much to the ire of Australia coach
Holger Osieck who had questioned the kickoff time.
Both sides were restricted to long shots in a forgettable
first period at a half-empty Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex but
the second 45 minutes proved more entertaining as space opened
up.
Having introduced forwards Archie Thompson and Robbie Kruse
off the bench in the second half, Australia produced a late
flurry but any winner would have been harsh on the more
adventurous Oman.
Thompson, who scored 13 goals in a qualifier against
American Samoa in 2001, wasted the visitors' best chance when he
miscued an attempted pass with eight minutes remaining when a
shot looked the best option.
Australia will be seeking a much improved display in their
second match of the group on Tuesday at home to Asian champions
Japan, who thrashed Jordan 6-0 earlier on Friday to make it two
wins from two.
(Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore, Editing by Tom
Bartlett)