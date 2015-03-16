March 16 Pakistan may play the second leg of their World Cup qualifier against Yemen behind closed doors on Tuesday after attacks outside two churches in Lahore, local media reported.

Speculation was rife on the fate of the first round match after suicide bombings killed 14 people and wounded nearly 80 others on Sunday.

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) secretary Ahmed Yar Khan Lodhi said the Yemenis had arrived on Sunday and were training for the match at Lahore's Punjab Stadium.

"We haven't heard from them about any concerns regarding the match. They're very much intent on going on with the game," he told Dawn newspaper.

Pakistan lost the first leg 3-1 in Doha, a neutral venue deemed necessary due to security concerns in Yemen.

Security has been tightened for the match and PFF marketing consultant Sardar Naveed Haider Khan did not rule a close-door contest.

"The match will be held as per schedule," Khan said.

"What can happen, though, is that the security agencies close the venue for general public." (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Patrick Johnston)