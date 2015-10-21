ZURICH Oct 21 Palestine will be allowed to stage their World Cup qualifier against Saudi Arabia on home territory next month following a decision by FIFA, soccer's governing body said on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia had declined to play the fixture last month, saying they could not travel to the Palestinian territories due to force majeure.

However, FIFA said that its organising committee for the World Cup qualifying competition had "unanimously agreed" that the game would go ahead in Palestine on Nov. 5.

"The Palestinian Football Association (PFA) has given full security guarantees for the rescheduled match," said FIFA in a statement.

"FIFA has agreed to appoint a security officer who will work hand in hand with the Palestine authorities to supervise the security plan and make sure that the match is played in very good conditions."

Saudi Arabia lead Group A in the second round of Asian qualifying after winning all their first four games. Palestine are third with five points.

The Saudi team, whose government does not recognise Israel, would have to pass through an Israeli border post to reach Palestine's Faisal Husseini stadium in Al-Ram. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)