Sept 10 A Gabriel Torres strike in stoppage time stunned Honduras and helped Panama to a 2-2 draw in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday.

Honduras were on the verge of moving to within one victory of clinching a spot in Brazil for next year before Torres equalised with his second goal of the game.

Honduras, third in the CONCACAF standings, missed a major opportunity to help solidify their road to the finals.

The top three teams automatically clinch a spot in the 32-team tournament with the fourth-placed team taking on New Zealand in a playoff for a place in Brazil. (Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles, editing by Nick Mulvenney)