ASUNCION May 4 Paraguay are looking to meet
Bolivia on equal terms by spending three weeks at high altitude
in La Paz preparing for their June 9 World Cup qualifier, coach
Francisco Arce told Reuters in an interview.
Arce, a former defender in the Paraguay sides of the 1998
and 2002 World Cups, hopes his team's acclimatisation to the
thin air 3,600 metres above sea level in the Bolivian capital
can put his team back on track after a disappointing start to
their qualifying campaign for the 2014 tournament in Brazil.
"The idea is to play on equal terms ... We have our own
strengths like dead ball situations and we hope our shooters
will be in good form for that match," Arce said on Friday.
"Bolivia, with (coach Gustavo) Quinteros, have maintained a
style with the same tactics almost always ... Their strengths
lie from midfield forward," he said.
Paraguay have qualified for the last four World Cups and
reached the quarter-finals for the first time in South Africa in
2010, but are seventh in the nine-team South American group,
having picked up only four points from a possible 12.
The top four in the group earn a berth in Brazil, while the
fifth-placed team goes into a playoff. Brazil are automatic
finalists as hosts.
Arce says he is well aware of his team's shortcomings
compared to the 2010 side coached by Argentine Gerardo Martino
and the pressures of being in the hot seat.
"We didn't start well, I'd even say badly and we have to get
back on track and look to qualify," said the slightly-built
41-year-old, a former full back nicknamed "Chiqui" (little one).
'HANGING FROM A TREE'
But Arce was not worried about the possibility of being
sacked should he fail to improve the team's results, despite
mounting criticism.
"Many people think that if he's kicked out, Chiqui will be
found hanging from a tree and that's not the case," he said with
a laugh.
Former goalkeeper and captain Jose Luis Chilavert, his
Paraguay team mate for many years, is among the critics, saying
they will find it very hard to qualify directly and that Arce
had never liked playing at high altitude.
"Chilavert is not just another pessimist, he's an ex-team
mate, a guy I shared the dressing room with for seven years. It
seems super strange but I can guess why he said that and I'm not
at all bothered," said Arce.
"He doesn't belong to my circle, I'd worry about the
opinion of the people around me."
After facing Bolivia, Paraguay will play China in a friendly
ahead of their next qualifier against fierce rivals Argentina in
September, a clash that has always had a special flavour for
Paraguayans even if they have never won it away.
"(Planning for that match) will be different because the
(Argentina) coach is different. We could change our strategy up
front, or decide if we'll give priority to dead ball situations
or crosses," he said.
"The qualifiers are long and hard but I think that by the
end of the year things will have settled and the co-called
'normal' national teams will be fighting for the top places."
