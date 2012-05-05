ASUNCION May 4 Paraguay are looking to meet Bolivia on equal terms by spending three weeks at high altitude in La Paz preparing for their June 9 World Cup qualifier, coach Francisco Arce told Reuters in an interview.

Arce, a former defender in the Paraguay sides of the 1998 and 2002 World Cups, hopes his team's acclimatisation to the thin air 3,600 metres above sea level in the Bolivian capital can put his team back on track after a disappointing start to their qualifying campaign for the 2014 tournament in Brazil.

"The idea is to play on equal terms ... We have our own strengths like dead ball situations and we hope our shooters will be in good form for that match," Arce said on Friday.

"Bolivia, with (coach Gustavo) Quinteros, have maintained a style with the same tactics almost always ... Their strengths lie from midfield forward," he said.

Paraguay have qualified for the last four World Cups and reached the quarter-finals for the first time in South Africa in 2010, but are seventh in the nine-team South American group, having picked up only four points from a possible 12.

The top four in the group earn a berth in Brazil, while the fifth-placed team goes into a playoff. Brazil are automatic finalists as hosts.

Arce says he is well aware of his team's shortcomings compared to the 2010 side coached by Argentine Gerardo Martino and the pressures of being in the hot seat.

"We didn't start well, I'd even say badly and we have to get back on track and look to qualify," said the slightly-built 41-year-old, a former full back nicknamed "Chiqui" (little one).

'HANGING FROM A TREE'

But Arce was not worried about the possibility of being sacked should he fail to improve the team's results, despite mounting criticism.

"Many people think that if he's kicked out, Chiqui will be found hanging from a tree and that's not the case," he said with a laugh.

Former goalkeeper and captain Jose Luis Chilavert, his Paraguay team mate for many years, is among the critics, saying they will find it very hard to qualify directly and that Arce had never liked playing at high altitude.

"Chilavert is not just another pessimist, he's an ex-team mate, a guy I shared the dressing room with for seven years. It seems super strange but I can guess why he said that and I'm not at all bothered," said Arce.

"He doesn't belong to my circle, I'd worry about the opinion of the people around me."

After facing Bolivia, Paraguay will play China in a friendly ahead of their next qualifier against fierce rivals Argentina in September, a clash that has always had a special flavour for Paraguayans even if they have never won it away.

"(Planning for that match) will be different because the (Argentina) coach is different. We could change our strategy up front, or decide if we'll give priority to dead ball situations or crosses," he said.

"The qualifiers are long and hard but I think that by the end of the year things will have settled and the co-called 'normal' national teams will be fighting for the top places." (Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by Ian Ransom)